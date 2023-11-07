Berbice man busted with squibs, firecrackers

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday afternoon arrested a male after several boxes of squibs and firecrackers were found in the truck of his motorcar at East Canje, Berbice.

The suspect, a self-employed man of Whim Village, Corentyne, was nabbed by ranks on patrol duty at about 17:00h after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner.

The officers questioned the driver whether he had anything illegal in his vehicle to which he responded in the negative. However, a subsequent search conducted on the car unearthed the prohibited items.

The driver then admitted ownership of the squibs and firecrackers. He was taken into custody and later released on $20,000 station bail.

The seized items were photographed and lodged, according to the police.

