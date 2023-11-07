150 persons benefited from CIOG’s medical outreach at Bath

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) in collaboration with Brother Mansoor and Family of Canada on Sunday, November 5, 2023, hosted a Medical Outreach for the general public at the Bath Settlement Masjid located at Bath Settlement on the West Coast of Berbice.

The outreach was supported by The Guyana Cancer FoundatioThe Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) in collaboration with Brother Mansoor and Family of Canada on Sunday March 12, 2023 hosted a Medical Outreach for the general public at the Bath Settlement Masjid located at Bath Settlement on the West Coast of Berbice.n, National Aids Program Secretariat, National Blood Transfusion Services, Dauntless Professional Therapeutic Bodyworks, Mike’s Pharmacy, Sunflower Counseling & Consultancy Guyana Inc., International Development Relief Foundation, Ministry of Public Health and West Demerara Medical Outreach Team.

According to the CIOG, the primary purpose of the outreach was to provide medical assistance to the general public.

The services provided at the outreach were Blood Pressure, Glucose, HIV and STI testing, Dentistry and ENT Services, Mental Health Counseling, Therapeutic Massage and Physiotherapy with medical advice from General and Specialty Doctors and provision of over-the-counter and prescription medication.

The CIOG said the medical team was able to provide care to over 150 persons inclusive of the elderly, children and the differently abled.

In addition to the medical services provided, the recipients were issued with items that catered for their daily needs inclusive of hand sanitisers, Disinfectant wipes, face masks, clothing, adult and children pampers, footwear, etc.

“The CIOG will like to express thanks to the members of the Bath Settlement Masjid for their service and dedication and to all the supporting partners for their continued assistance and cooperation. Our esteem gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and personnel, who give their time and services voluntarily in making this humanitarian initiative a successful one.”

“We pray that God Almighty richly rewards all those who were involved and we pray all those who sought medical assistance be blessed with good health,” the religious body said in a statement.

