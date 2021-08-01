Berbice man after being attacked, chopped

Police in Berbice are investigating an attack on a 45-year-old labourer, Subraminie Permaul called “Recardo” of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, who was chopped to his head.

The incident occurred sometime around 22:30 hours on Saturday at Belvedere Village, Corentyne.

It was reported that Permaul was heading home on his pedal cycle when he was confronted by three unidentifiable men, who were armed with a cutlass.

He was dealt a chop to his left ear causing him to receive injuries while the suspects made good their escape in an unknown direction.

The victim made his way to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost where he was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and treated for his injuries by a doctor on duty and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted as a patient.

Checks were made for the suspects but they were not contacted. Investigations in progress.