Fisherman beaten, robbed of cell phone; 1 arrested

A fisherman was robbed and beaten on Saturday morning and one of the perpetrators have been arrested, the police said.

The incident occurred sometime around 05:00 hours on Saturday at Unity Junction, East Coast Demerara.

The 42-year-old fisherman was sitting at Unity Junction awaiting transportation for work when he was approached by a red motorcar (number unknown) with three occupants.

While the driver enquired where he was going, one of the occupants exited the vehicle with a steel bar in his hand and pulled away his Samsung S10 cellphone, valued $200,000, afterwhich the fisherman was dealt several lashes about his body and his head.

The suspects immediately fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.

One of the suspects known as “Thick Slice” was contacted and arrested while checks are being made for the other two suspects.

Investigations continue.