Unvaccinated nurse dies, 2 unvaccinated doctors critical

An unvaccinated nurse has died from COVID-19. INews understands that the nurse was in the Intensive Care Unit having contracted the virus. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old unvaccinated doctor and another unvaccinated doctor are in a critical condition.

On Saturday, six more persons have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) locally, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

This takes the country’s death toll from the virus to 541 – 65 of which were recorded for the month of July.

Of the six deaths, four persons are from Region Four: a 95-year-old woman; a 56-year-old man; a 56-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman. They all died on July 29. A 61-year-old man from Region Four also succumbed on July 30; while earlier on July 10, a 48-year-old woman from Region 10 also died.

According to the Ministry, these persons were seeking care in the facilities and died while receiving medical care.

In one day, 65 out of the 1165 samples that were sent for testing returned positive, leading to confirmed cases rising to 22,523.

There are 14 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 86 in institutional isolation and 699 in home isolation – a total of 799 active cases. Another three persons are in institutional quarantine.