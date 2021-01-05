BCB hands over $220,000 worth of COVID-19 protective items to clubs, umpires

In an effort to promote health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berbice Cricket Board donated over $220,000 wroth of COVID-19 protective items to representatives of over 20 clubs with junior sections.

The donation was made possible by donations from the Office of the Prime Minister, former inter-county player Ishwar Singh and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC).

“This Cricket Board is fully committed to the overall welfare of our young players, on and off the cricket field and we not only talk the talk but also prepared to walk the walk. We are aware of the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, we want to protect our players as much as possible,” BCB President Hilbert Foster related.

The BCB President stated that the Board was preparing to start its 2021 junior cricket tournaments at the Under-13, 15, 17 and 19 levels and as such, was working overtime to make sure that it played its part in making sure that every player and official is properly protected during the ongoing pandemic.

The BCB and the RHTY&SC have already produced a COVID-19 educational poster, which has been widely distributed to clubs across Berbice while clubs have also benefitted from donations of food hampers for less-fortunate members. Representatives of the clubs received 200 face masks, 15 face shields and bottles of hand sanitisers each with the commitment of more to come as the Board is able to obtain sponsorship. Among the clubs that received the items were Line Path CC, Rama Krishna Academy, Scottsburg CC, No 72 Cut and Load, No 73 CC, Port Mourant CC, Albion, Young Warriors CC, Tucber Park CC, Rose Hall Canje, Edinburgh, Blairmont, Bush Lot Rising Star, Achievers, Guymine and East Bank Blazers.

Foster announced that all junior players would be required to wear a mask off the field along with a face shield while they would also be required to sanitise their hands regularly. Clubs would shortly receive in writing, the rules they are expected to follow for their own safety. The Board also handed over 500 face masks and a set of face shields to the Berbice Cricket Umpires Association as part of its continued assistance to umpires. Umpires Association President Joseph Simon expressed his appreciation to the BCB and hailed the outstanding work of the Foster Administration over the past three years to lift Berbice cricket even higher.

BCB Secretary Angela Haniff expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Ishwar Singh for their investment in Berbice cricket and urged the clubs to make sure that the items are used for the intended purpose.