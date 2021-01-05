Pensioner robbed in front of Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station

A 67-year-old woman was on Tuesday morning robbed in the vicinity of a Police Station, shortly after she exited a supermarket at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Lilawattie Singh had stepped out of the business at about 09:45h when she was ambushed by a man on a motorcycle a few yards away. He was wearing a surgical mask and cap, brandishing a small knife.

She explained to INews that he demanded her to hand over money. As she was reaching into her handbag, the man snatched the purse and rode away in the opposite direction.

Singh, in a visibly traumatized state, lamented that even though the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station is located a stone’s throw away, no Ranks were on site to render assistance.

The men carted off with $7,600 cash and a few other items in the purse.