Bartica man arrested with 29g marijuana

Police in Regional Division Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a Bartica resident who was found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana.

According to police reports, the ranks acting on information received, went to Third Street and Third Avenue Bartica, opposite the Futu Night Club, at about 21:00 hrs where ranks arrested Allan Chappel called ‘Bear’, a 40-year-old self-employed man from Bartica after he was discovered with the narcotics.

At that time, Chappel was operating a pushcart retailing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

One of the ranks searched his person and the pushcart and found a haversack containing 28 small bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Chappel was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested, and admitted ownership of the suspected Cannabis. He was escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where the Cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 29 grams.

He was placed into custody pending charge.

--- ---