Barbados-born Jofra Archer caps stellar summer with ECB central contract

Jofra Archer’s rise in England cricket continues after being awarded an ECB central contract across all formats.

Barbados-born Archer only made his international debut in May shortly after he qualified to represent England and then went on to play a crucial role in the triumphant World Cup campaign and the Ashes series. He was among six players to receive both Test and white-ball contracts for the 2019-20 season, announced on Friday.

In all, selectors awarded 10 Test contracts and 12 white-ball contracts.

Opening batsman Rory Burns earned a Test contract after becoming the third-highest runscorer of the Ashes series with 390 runs from his 10 innings. Batsman Joe Denly – who missed out on World Cup selection after much discussion about his possible role as a spin-bowling all-rounder – was awarded his first white-ball contract.

Moeen Ali, who was dropped for the second Test against Australia and took no further part in the Ashes, missed out on a Test contract, as did Adil Rashid. Both had been contracted across all three formats last year but were awarded only limited-overs deals for next season. Rashid has not played since the World Cup final in July because of a right shoulder injury that required painkilling injections during the tournament.

Jason Roy, who battled to establish himself as a Test batsman through the Ashes was awarded only a white-ball contract.

Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett and David Willey missed out on white-ball contracts for 2019-20.

Selectors can also award a limited number of increment contracts, which went to Burns, Denly and Jack Leach for 2018-19 in recognition of their performances for the team through the current season. Leach and Tom Curran received increment contract for the 2019-20 year commencing on October 1.

ECB Central Contracts list:

Test James Anderson Jofra Archer Jonny Bairstow Stuart Broad Rory Burns Jos Buttler Sam Curran Joe Root Ben Stokes Chris Woakes

ODI / T20 Moeen Ali Jofra Archer Jonny Bairstow Jos Buttler Joe Denly Eoin Morgan Adil Rashid Joe Root Jason Roy Ben Stokes Chris Woakes Mark Wood

Incremental Tom Curran Jack Leach

