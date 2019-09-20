“Doggie” lands in Court for allegedly slapping, threatening son’s mother

A Policeman, who allegedly told his son’s mother, “I will kill you and send you where your father is in the burial ground, your mother will come home and bury you,” was on Thursday charged and appeared at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

Enoch Jacobs, also called “Doggie”, of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the three charges when they were read to him.

The first two charges alleged that on September 19, 2019 at Hutsonville, East Bank Demerara, he used threatening and abusive language towards Annastatia Lewis.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the same location, he assaulted Annastatia Lewis.

According to the prosecution’s case, the Virtual Complainant (VC) was at home with her son, when Jacobs called and indicated he was coming to take the child for a haircut.

The prosecution is contending that upon arriving, Jacob told the VC that he wanted her to accompany him; however, the woman refused. It was then, the prosecution’s case stated that Jacobs, realising the gates of the victim’s premises were locked, began to hurl explicit language towards her.

The man allegedly became annoyed and jumped the woman’s gate and ran up the stairs. The court heard that the VC ran to safety and locked the doors, when the defendant allegedly proceeded to tell the woman that “I will kill you and send you where your father is in the burial ground, your mother will come home and bury you”.

The woman’s cousin, who was at home, called the Police. The Police patrol arrived and the ranks instructed the man to leave the premises; however, as the victim was exiting the yard to enter the patrol vehicle, the man allegedly dealt her a slap.

The man was subsequently arrested.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, placed the father of four on $100,000 bail. The case will continue on October 15.

The cop was previously charged in May for assaulting and threatening his wife at the Carnival Day parade on Vlissengen Road, Kitty, Georgetown.