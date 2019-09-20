Taxi driver remanded over illegal gun possession charge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
GPA condemns attack on journalist by Leopold Street residents during protest
Journalist of Safetv2 Headlines News, Channel 2, Wendell Jeffrey was, on Wednesday, attacked and beaten by a group of protesters in Leopold Street, Georgetown,...
CPL 2019: Fundraising for Hurricane Dorian relief passes US$60,000.
The The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been working with their very supportive sponsors and commercial partners to raise funds to support the...
LETTER: The APNU/AFC coalition has brought Guyana into an unnecessary constitutional crisis
Dear Editor, In light of the decision and consequential orders of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) handed down in June this year, elections, as...
Bar Association condemns Govt’s failure to hold elections
See full statement from the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana on the current political situation. The Bar Council of the Bar Association...
GNBA takes legal actions against errant broadcasters
The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has taken legal action against three broadcasters who failed to honour their financial obligations to the Authority. In a...
Guyana’s standing with int’l community being tested – AmCham
See below statement from AMCHAM on the current political situation in Guyana. The American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) supports the joint statement from...
$70M taxiway commissioned at Ogle Airport
In what it calls its efforts to, “meet the requirements of Guyana’s fast-moving oil and gas industry,” Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Thursday...
Barbados-born Jofra Archer caps stellar summer with ECB central contract
Jofra Archer's rise in England cricket continues after being awarded an ECB central contract across all formats. Barbados-born Archer only made his international debut in...
“Doggie” lands in Court for allegedly slapping, threatening son’s mother
A Policeman, who allegedly told his son’s mother, “I will kill you and send you where your father is in the burial ground, your...
Taxi driver remanded over illegal gun possession charge
A taxi driver was on Thursday remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, slapped with...