$70M taxiway commissioned at Ogle Airport

In what it calls its efforts to, “meet the requirements of Guyana’s fast-moving oil and gas industry,” Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Thursday commissioned a $70M taxiway that took 5 months to be constructed, the Department of Public Information has reported.

At the small commissioning ceremony on the taxiway, Kit Nacimento delivered the airport’s CEO, Anthony Mekdeci’s, written remarks. According to DPI, the CEO noted that the new Taxiway Foxtrot will connect the existing Taxiway Bravo and Taxiway Charlie to the main 4,200ft runway.

During his address, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma commended the efforts of the operators that have begun construction of helicopter aprons to facilitate services at the airport since the new taxiway is completed. These include Air Services Limited, Trans Guyana Airways and Jags Aviation.