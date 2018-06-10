Bangladesh beat six-time champions for maiden Asia Cup title

Bangladesh women’s cricket team outplayed India by three wickets to get the first-ever title of the six-nation Women’s T20 Asia Cup at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.

Bangladesh got the historic victory against upper-ranked India in a last ball thriller on a chase of 113 runs and Jahanara Alam polished the required two runs in the last balls of the final game to materialise the dream come true.

Replying to Indians post of 112 for 9 in 20 overs, Bangladesh shored their win for seven wickets in 20 overs where player of the match Rumana Ahmed showed all-round performance scoring 23 off 22 balls, including a boundary, with bat after capturing 2/22 in four overs with ball.

Number-four player Nigar Sultana [27 off 24b; 4×4] top-scored for Bangladesh while Ayasha Rahman [17 off 23b; 3×4], Shamima Sultana [16 off 19b; 2×4] and Farzana Hoque [11 off 17b; 1×4] were other double digit scorers for the side.

Poonam Yadav (4/9) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (2/19) shared six wickets for India.

Sent in to bat first, India’s innings spurred with Harmanpreet Kaur’s [56 off 42b; 7×4] half century while experienced top-order batter Mithali Raj [11 off 18b], Veda Krishnamurthy [11 off 10b; 1×4] and Jhulan Goswami [10 off 12b; 1×4] could reaches double digits for India.

Besides Rumana’s two-for, Khadija Tul Kubra (2/23), Jahanara Alam (1/23) and Salma Khatun (1/24) shared four wickets for Bangladesh. (UMN)