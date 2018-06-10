3 gunned down in Trinidad

Dead teen, Joshua James

Three men, including a 16-year-old boy were killed on Friday night reportedly during a drive by shooting.

According to reports, the teen, Joshua James was on his electronic tablet in his yard when he was killed becoming one of three people from Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, to be murdered.

Carlos Abraham, 39, was urinating in a track between James’ home and Liberty Bar where Curtis Hepburn, 39, was seated when they were shot.

Dead, Carlos Abraham

Police reported a heavily tinted car stopped near the bar and a gunman came out with an assault rifle, opened fire then sped off.

The three ran and collapsed before they were picked up by residents and taken to hospital where they all died.

Curtis Hepburn

The shooting happened at about 23:00h, police said.

