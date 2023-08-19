Bamia, Long Creek residents to receive water for first time

Some 500 residents of Bamia and Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway will be receiving water for the first time as work on drilling of wells in these communities is in the advanced stage.

Both wells are expected to be completed in September of this year and will bring much-needed relief for the residents, who for decades, depended on rainwater harvesting and the creeks to supply their daily needs.

At Bamia, the well is being drilled to a depth of 400 feet to obtain quality water for some 240 residents of that community. This work is being undertaken by a private contractor at a cost less than $20M. Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh on a visit to the well site on Thursday was pleased with the pace of work by the contractor. In a subsequent meeting with the residents, he assured them that the government has their interest at heart and pointed out that immediately after the well has been completed, work will commence on the laying of distribution lines in the community.

“We recognised the transformation impact water has on the lives of residents and I am here to see that this project is moving and is completed within time. Our technical team is working with the contractor to complete this project and enable you to access water at the earliest possible time,” he said.

Dorothy Gipson, 65, one of the residents at the meeting, said the community of Bamia appreciates the work of GWI and the government and looks forward to receiving potable water for the first time.

CREEKS

“We are very happy because for years we have been relying on rainwater and the creeks for water to do our daily chores and now we will be getting water in our homes. This well is not far from my house, and I will take interest in caring for and safeguarding this investment for the community,” a happy Gipson said.

Most of the residents in Bamia engage in farming and poultry rearing for their livelihoods, both of which require reliable supply of water to remain sustainable.

Bibi Ally, 50, was equally happy, and praised the work of the government for delivering on a promise made to the residents of Bamia that will be of great benefit to them, especially those who do farming.

At Long Creek, workers were busy at the well, which is being drilled to a depth of 200 feet. Mr Baksh commended the contractor for the work done so far and urged him to deliver the project in time for heritage celebration in the community billed for September 12.

“We would like to have this well ready before September 12, which is the date for our heritage celebration. This is a gift to our community for the celebration and we would like to have it before the celebration begins,” a beaming James Williams, the Toshao of the community, told Mr Baksh.

Like Bamia, the residents of Long Creek have for decades depended on rainwater harvesting and the creeks for supply of their farming and household chores.

“We are excited that this community will be receiving water for the first time, and we look forward to the moment. It will positively change the lives of the residents of our community. No longer would we have to make regular visits to the creeks to fetch water. This is a big relief to households and a big boost to farming at Long Creek,” said Katrene Alfred, who serves as Vice-Chair of the community.

The government in recent years has been investing billions of dollars annually to improve access to and quality water throughout Guyana. GWI has thus far achieved 97 per cent access to water and is actively working towards achieving full coverage by 2025.

