Aurora Gold Mine Processing Plant recommissioned

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat on Monday recommissioned the Aurora Gold Mine Processing Plant, following its acquisition by Zijin Mining Group Company Limited last August.

He was taken on a guided tour of the mine, where he inspected staff accommodation, health, and recreational facilities.

The Natural Resources Minister was accompanied by President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, Mr. Shyam Nokta; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Joslyn McKenzie; Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa; Counsellor, High Commission to India, Mr. Vijayakumar Kizhapate; Mines Manager, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Mr. Krishna Ramdass, and other representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources.