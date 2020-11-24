Albion man to spend 3 years behind bars for ganja possession

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday after he was found with a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

Khemraj Ramlall of Lot 2 Doctor Bush, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice, (Region Six) was arrested after he was found with 20grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before his worship Mr Rabindranauth Singh, on the same day he was arrested, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was subsequently sentenced to 36 months in prison for the offence.

Just days ago, a 44-year-old salesman of Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested after a quantity of ganja and methamphetamine was discovered in his haversack at Itaballi Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Inews understands that police ranks intercepted a truck and instructed the occupants to disembark with their belongings.

At the time, the occupants were the driver, the salesman and a porter. During the operation, the police conducted a search on a camouflage haversack belonging to the suspect and the ganja and the methamphetamine were found hidden in a multi-coloured hammock.

As such, he was told of the offence, cautioned and later admitted ownership of the drugs.

He was subsequently escorted to the Bartica Police Station where he the ganja was weighed and amounted to 791 grams. The methamphetamine was also weighed and amounted to 26 grams.

Lawmen have since instituted charges against him.