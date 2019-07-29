Arson suspected as De Kinderen house goes up in flames

A fire, suspected to be the result of arson, destroyed the house of a De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) family, leaving several homeless.

The Lot 42 De Kinderen two-storied concrete house belonging to 63-year-old Ruby Persaud was completely destroyed just before midnight on Saturday.

According to reports, the family, including two children, were not at home at the time of the fire.

Reports are that one of the occupants of the home, Suffina (only name given) had just returned from work when she entered the house and saw flames. As such, the young mother began screaming, alerting neighbours to the fire.

The owner, who was at a neighbour’s home for a celebratory event, heard the woman’s screams, rushed over and saw flames billowing from the upper floor of the house.

The duo, along with other neighbours, attempted to remove some household articles from the bottom flat of the burning building but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A bucket brigade was formed and the fire service was notified. However, the house was destroyed before the fire service arrived.

The matter has since been reported and based on information given, two persons were taken into Police custody. However, it was not clear why the family suspected that the house was deliberately set on fire. The Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force are investigating.