1 feared dead after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

A boat captain is feared dead after the boat he was operating capsized in the Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Missing is Kendol Rodriguez of the Kabakaburi village, Upper Pomeroon River.

The lone passenger who was in the boat, 42-year-old Joseph Thomas, a chainsaw operator also of Kabakaburi village, was rescued by another boat.

Reports are that on Saturday night, Thomas and Rodriguez attended a wedding and were imbibing. At about 02:00h on Sunday, the duo left the wedding to return to their village using the boat owed by Rodriguez. The boat was equipped with a 15-horsepower engine.

According to Thomas, they were in the vicinity of the Siriki village, when Rodriguez “suddenly began to swerve from left to right” and this resulted in the boat capsizing and both men being thrown into the river.

The chainsaw operator told the police that he managed to hold onto a side of the overturned vessel during the commotion but did not see what happened to Rodriguez.

Shortly afterwards, a boat that was traversing the area rendered assistance to Thomas. The men then conducted a search for Rodriguez but their efforts were futile.

According to the police, it was around 09:00h on Sunday, some seven hours after the incident took place, that Thomas made a report about the incident.

Police ranks launched a search for Rodriguez, while Thomas remains in Police custody as he assists with investigations.