Armed bandit chops off guard’s fingers in robbery

A security guard had two of his fingers severed when he was attacked by a lone bandit on Monday evening at New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Jadesh Gealall of Kent Street New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne), who works with Integrated Security Service, was on duty at Mount Sinai Nursery when he was attacked and robbed of his cellular phone.

The lone masked bandit, who was armed with a cutlass, went to the school at about 23:30hrs where he confronted the 36-year-old security and demanded him to hand over his Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued $56,000.

During the robbery, the security guard was chopped to his knee and hand. Two of his fingers were severed as a result.

The bandit then made good his escape.

Gealall was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains a patient at the medical facility.

Police are investigating the incident.