Guyanese woman charged in T&T for disorderly behaviour on flight

A Guyanese woman has been remanded to a Trinidad prison after she reportedly behaved disorderly on a Trinidad-bound flight.

Sylvanie Roxanne Shivnarine reportedly behaved in a disorderly manner on flight BW457, which left Guyana for Trinidad on Monday.

According to a report from the T&T Newsday, upon arrival in the twin island Republic, the woman was taken off the flight by security officials. She was slapped with a charge which stated that on July 20, she behaved in a manner which caused annoyance to passengers on-board the flight.

Shivnarine appeared before the Arima Magistrates’ First Court, but was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Magistrate Cheron Raphael remanded the accused to prison, stating that bail could not be granted since she did not pass through Trinidad’s immigration after she was taken off the flight. However, according to the news report, she is expected to be processed by immigration shortly.

Shivnarine is expected to make her second Court appearance on Thursday.

As the Guyanese woman was being taken away from Court, she was weeping uncontrollably.