Annandale woman killed while crossing road at Lusignan

An Annandale, East Coast woman was on Monday evening struck down and killed while crossing the Lusignan Railway Embankment.

Dead is 56-year-old Pulwantie Ramjan of Annandale Railway Embankment, ECD.

Based on reports received, a motor vehicle with trade plates, KICS-2 driven by a 25-year-old woman Non Pariel, ECD was proceeding along the Lusignan Railway Embankment when it came into contact with the now-dead woman who was crossing the road.

Ramjan was reportedly flung into the air and subsequently fell onto the road surface where she sustained injuries.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned to the scene where they pronounced the 56-year-old woman dead. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the female driver but there were no traces of alcohol in her system.

She remains in custody as investigations continue.

