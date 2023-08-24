Anna Regina’s Alex Muntaz gains 23 Grade Ones at CSEC

Alex Muntaz of the Anna Regina Multilateral School along the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has secured the most Grade Ones at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

In addition to gaining 23 Grade Ones, he also secured four Grade Twos.

CSEC and CAPE results are being announced today at the Anna Regina Multilateral School.

This is the second consecutive year that the public educational facility has secured students with the most Grade Ones at CSEC in the country.

Last year’s top CSEC performers were Ramoll Baboolall who secured 24 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos and Uotam Heeralall who got 24 Grade Ones and one Grade Two. They were both students of the Anna Regina Multilateral School.

This year, a total of 12,118 students wrote CSEC.

