$362.4M Mahdia solar farm to be completed by 2024 – Min. Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar has revealed that the $362.4 million solar farm for Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will be completed by 2024.

He was at the time highlighting Guyana’s solar energy investments at a virtual session of the International Solar Alliance’s (ISA) fifth meeting of the Regional Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean Region on Wednesday.

In keeping with its LCDS 2030, Minister Indar said, “the provision of affordable, stable, and reliable energy to benefit both households and businesses remains high on the agenda.”

To this end, Minister Indar drew focus on commissioned solar farms at Lethem and Bartica that have avoided the use of 2,246 and 1,100 drums of diesel, respectively.

While noting that Leguan and Wakenaam are slated to have 0.6MW and 0.75MW solar pv farms, respectively, Minister Indar stated Mahdia is poised to have its 0.65MW solar farm completed by 2024.

“Moreover, Government will be installing solar PV farms in Berbice, Essequibo and Linden, totalling 33 mega-watts financed from the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF),” Minister Indar continued.

The Minister also highlighted several key solar energy initiatives that are being pursued in the hinterland and riverine communities to expand access to reliable electricity and broaden ICT connectivity.

“With adequate and timely technical and financial support, the country will be able to further advance solar energy technology to promote sustainable energy solutions. The Government of Guyana will continue to support and foster solar energy development across the Region and work in partnership with stakeholders in the sector.”

The Mahdia solar farm is expected to benefit close to 3000 residents. The contract for Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded project was signed in October 2022.

The signing was done before Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, between Aundrea Cambridge, the General Manager of Standby Power Engineering Company (SPECOM), the company that will be building the project, and Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Head, Dr Mahender Sharma.

The IDB loan under which the 0.65MW Mahdia solar farm is being financed, falls under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Institutional Strengthening of the Department of Energy (EMISDE) programme.

