Amerindian Affairs PS arrested over alleged bribery

The Permanent Secretary attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Sharon Hicks was yesterday afternoon arrested during a sting operation conducted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

It is alleged that the PS was demanding bribes from a contractor, threatening that he would not receive contracts unless certain payments were made.

The businessman reportedly made a complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and an investigation was launched.

INews was told that the contractor used marked bills to pay the PS the bribe and she was subsequently busted with the marked currency in her possession.

Hicks was released on bail but investigations are continuing.