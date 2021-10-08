Duo killed in separate bee attacks in Berbice

A 57-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were on Thursday killed during separate bee attacks in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The first victim is John Sutherland of Eversham, Corentyne, Berbice who was attacked by bees at around 12:20hrs in a rice field.

Reports are that Sutherland and two other men were on a tractor in rice field. Whilst one of the men was ploughing the field, Sutherland and the other person were sitting on the tractor when suddenly, a swarm of bees came charging at them.

While the other men ran for safety, Sutherland was left behind where he was attacked by the bees.

When the insects scattered, the other men saw Sutherland’s motional body on the ground. The man was escorted to his home and then to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One of the men is currently receiving medical treatment for stings he received.

The other incident involved Dorothy Adams, a housewife of Ratter Dam, East Bank Berbice at around 17:46hrs as she went to a nearby shop to make a purchase.

Some ten minutes after she left home for the shop, the woman’s husband was notified by a passerby that Adams was stung by bees.

The husband went to his wife’s rescue and she was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.