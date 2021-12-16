Amerindian Affairs Ministry PS to be charged for corruption

Following an investigation that was launched when Amerindian Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Sharon Hicks was reportedly caught in a ‘bribe money’ sting operation, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has received legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack that charges should be laid.

This advice was given on Wednesday afternoon. Hicks has been at the centre of a bribery allegation over the past two months.

This information was confirmed to this publication by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who said that the DPP has recommended that Hicks be charged with one count of corrupt transaction by an agent.

He noted that the file was being prepared and the charge should be laid today.

Reports are Hicks, of West Bank Demerara (WBD), was arrested at the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown after a businessman made a report to Police that she has been demanding money from him in order for him to receive payment.

The businessman, who owns a security service, claimed that the 42-year-old woman had demanded money from him before she approved payments for services provided.

He claimed that this was reportedly the practice that his father had to endure but his father has since died and he has taken over the business.

After the matter was reported, marked bank notes were given to the contractor who then paid the PS.

It is alleged that after she collected the money, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit swooped down on her office and arrested her.

At the time of her arrest, Permanent Secretary Hicks was reportedly in possession of the envelope with the marked money.

After the arrest, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry in a statement on the matter said that on October 7, 2021, the Permanent Secretary, Hicks was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of a police investigation.