American Chamber of Commerce urges restart of verification process for Region Four

See below statement from the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham):

AmCham Guyana would like to join with other Observers from The Organization of the American States (OAS), The Commonwealth Secretariat, The Carter Centre, The European Union Observer team, The International Community comprising of the United States of America, The United Kingdom, Canada and The European Union in urging the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to restart the verification process for Region 4.

The People of Guyana deserves to have a Government that is lawfully elected through a fair and transparent process. Based on our observation of the process, the chamber is of the opinion that the purported declaration being circulated of the results for Region 4 is not credible due to the incomplete verification process.

We urge the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission retired Justice Claudette Singh and the Chief Elections Officer Mr. Keith Lowenfield to uphold their Constitutional Mandate and immediately take steps to restart the verification process for Region 4 as a matter of urgency.

We also urge all Law Enforcement Agencies and members of the judiciary to act in accordance with the Laws of Guyana and ensure they remain the guardians of Law and Order.

AmCham Guyana stands with the people of Guyana and congratulate them for their patience and restraint at this time.