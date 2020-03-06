Terror unleashed in Bush Lot by rampaging thugs

Earlier today, a mob of two dozen youths armed with sticks, iron bars and cutlasses, rampaged the village of Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, and unleashed terror into the residents.

The thugs ran along the public road and into the adjoining yards and into the shops and houses where they assaulted several residents.

At one point a firetruck stopped for the firemen to observe the rampage but did nothing to stop the wildly screaming hooligans.

The young girl who videoed the scene was clearly struck by terror and vainly called out for the police. They were shown to be driving calmly by a minute later, having done nothing to apprehend the thugs or take evidence from the traumatised residents of Bush Lot.