“Bipartisan US Congressmen to GECOM: deliver credible count before declaration”

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, Reps. Albio Sires (D-NJ), Eliot Engel (D-NY), Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), and Francis Rooney (R-FL) released the following statement regarding recent events in Guyana:

“We are deeply concerned about allegations of fraud in Guyana’s elections. International election observers are in agreement that the results released for region 4 could not be verified and were presented yesterday in violation of the established vote tabulation process. We call on the election commission (GECOM) to return to the established procedure and not to declare a winner until a credible vote tabulation process has been completed.”