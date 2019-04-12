AMCHAM to host Open Golf Tournament

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Guyana will be hosting an open golf tournament on June 15, 2019 at the Lusignan Golf Club.

“AMCHAM Guyana does not do things the traditional way – when they host an event, it is something unlike any other!” the organisation said in a press release.

The Chamber said this inaugural golf tournament is a preview of things to come from AMCHAM Guyana as the tournament will be one of a kind, on a scale never seen before in Guyana.

The tournament will feature:

Four Categories of Players – Championship 0-10, First Flight 11-20, Second Flight 21-32

(Stableford System) and Ladies Open 0-32 all competing for the title of the AMCHAM Best Gross

Player and Best Net Player Championship Cup.

Longest Drive and Nearest to Pin contests for the players

Special Putting Contest for young players under the age of 12 with over 20 Medals to be Won!

Chip & Putt contest open for all ages and abilities with Big Prizes and Bragging Rights!

Long Drive Championship where any person can compete against AMCHAM Sponsored Golf Pro,

Richard Hanif. Winner gets a $50,000 Prize!

Entry fees for players include:

Snacks and drinks on the course for players

Complimentary lunch will be provided

Players Gift Bag

Music and entertainment after play concludes, for all ages

Trophies and Prizes for ALL levels of players

Complimentary cocktail hour from 4-5pm with wines from The Wine Cellar

Golfing Members: US$50/G$10,000

Golfing Invitees: US$75/G$15,000

Non-Golf Guest Passes: US$40/G$8,000

*Lunch and non-alcoholic beverages included for Guest Passes. Alcoholic beverages will be on sale.

*Rental clubs and caddies are available for the event.

The President of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), Aleem Hussain, and Chairman of AMCHAM Guyana, Zulfikar Ally, along with Board Member Paul James are confident that this will be the first of many activities that the entities will host together as their philosophies and goals are very similar.

Mr. Hussain stated that the commitment by AMCHAM Guyana to make this an annual event that will grow tremendously in the years ahead makes it a must for every business person to come out this year and partake in the event. He emphasized that “it is the best opportunity for networking and social mingling that has come along and it is not just for golfers. However, if you are a golfer who misses the opportunity to have your name placed first on the AMCHAM Cup, you will definitely regret it!”