Son charged for chopping father

A 62-year-old man was today charged for allegedly chopping his father during an argument on April 7, 2019.

Foy Fredericks of Princes Street, Georgetown made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge of unlawful wounding.

Fredericks stood before Principle Magistrate Leron Daly and denied that at Stevedore Housing Scheme, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded his father, Derwin Fredericks, causing him grievous bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh informed the court that the younger Fredericks and his mother had a misunderstanding when he became annoyed and armed himself with a chopper.

According to the prosecutor, he then made advances towards his mother with the weapon, but his father, upon seeing this, tried to prevent his son from injuring his wife.

But in the process of doing so, the elder Fredericks received injuries to the palm and right finger.

The matter was reported to the La Penitence Police Station and the younger Fredericks was arrested while the older Fredericks was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) where he received medical attention.

Magistrate Daly released younger Fredericks on $30,000 bail. The case will continue on April 26.