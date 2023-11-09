Ali, Lula discuss defence & military cooperation, Venezuela border controversy

President Dr Irfaan Ali and the President of Brazil, Lula da Silva this afternoon held bilateral discussions on a range of issues.

During the virtual engagement, the two leaders discussed defence and military cooperation; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; respect for the rule of international law; the Venezuela border controversy; and infrastructure and economic cooperation, among other issues.

Additionally, President Ali briefed President Lula on the upcoming Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting in Guyana in February 2024 and discussed the possibility of a Brazil-CARICOM Summit during that time.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd was also at the meeting.

--- ---