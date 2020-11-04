Albouystown man critical after being shot twice to abdomen

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot twice in the abdomen at Victoria Street Albouystown, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 02:00hrs on Sunday.

Devon Cromwell of Copper Street Albouystown, Georgetown, is currently a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital.

His mother, Shannon Greaves told this publication that she was sleeping when someone called out to her, informing that her son was shot.

“While I was sleeping, I heard somebody was shouting for upstairs, upstairs, but I didn’t answer because I was living upstairs. The person leave and come back, and then I hear they calling for Shannon and they said come fast look your son get shoot up and lay down on the road,” the woman related.

Upon venturing outside, she saw her son in a pool of blood. According to the woman, the man identified his attacker, who is someone he had grievances with some seven years ago.

“They had an issue about six or seven years ago, but they overcome it. Was my son, my other son, and these boys had a problem but the father call everybody and sort it out and resolve it. He was a boy that use to talk to my son and so…. but I don’t know like he was still baring a malice,” the woman explained.

The suspect, though identified, has not yet been arrested.

Greaves said shortly after the incident, she made a report at the Rumiveldt Police Station, in Georgetown, and has since been getting the royal runaround from the police.

“They keep pushing me around telling me to go and come back, go and come back and I told them that this guy goes to Suriname…and I got a message that he is heading straight to there…,” Greaves said.

The woman is calling on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to act swiftly to help find the man who shot and injured her son. I