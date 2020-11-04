Family in disbelief after couple burnt to death in Eccles house

The charred remains of a husband and wife were on Tuesday evening removed from a bedroom in the upper flat of their Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home which was reportedly set alight by the husband following a heated argument with his wife at about 21:30h.

The dead couple has been identified as 35-year-old Cindy Moses and 34-year-old Leeroy King of Lot 1139 Second Phase, Eccles, EBD.

Based on reports received, the two were heard arguing in their yard upon returning home. The argument continued as they entered the house. Then silence engulfed the place. Soon after, however, a neighbour observed smoke billowing from the house and immediately summoned the Guyana Fire Service.

There were reports that gunshots were heard prior to the fire. However, upon the arrival of the firefighters, the upper flat of the house was already engulfed in flames.

Speaking with this publication at the scene, the dead woman’s brother, Anthony Moses, explained that the couple recently constructed the house, and were expected to take up full residency this weekend.

He added that he spoke with his now dead sister hours before the tragic incident. He described his sister as very private and said he could not tell if the couple had had previous fights.

Further, the brother posited that he received a call from a cousin who informed him that the couple’s house was on fire and it suspected that they were trapped inside.

The couple had been together for the past two years. The husband is the father of three from a previous relationship and he operated a barber shop in Diamond, EBD. Moses, on the other hand, operated a saloon and a printery, also located in Diamond.

An investigation is underway.