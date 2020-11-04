CDC urges RDCs to prepare for flooding

Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig has called on Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) to activate their Regional Emergency Operation Centres (REMS) to prepare for expected flooding.

The Director General said based on reports from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Service, Guyana is expected to receive above normal rainfall and low-lying areas could experience flooding.

While the CDC will continue to monitor the expected rainfall, the Director-General said RDCs should activate their multi-agency response mechanisms since the CDC cannot do it alone.

“The CDC is prepared to work with all the Regional Democratic Council to provide technical guidance to ensure effectiveness and efficiency,” Lt. Col. Craig said.

The Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are also being called upon to play their role and to lend support to the RDC.

“The emergency response mechanism, from national right down to the community level, it is important that we activate it and be on standby to respond and alleviate the impact of flood across the country,” Lt. Col. Craig underscored.

Aside from that, the CDC Head called on citizens to play their part by ensuring that they have proper drainage. He cautioned that the effects of flooding would be worse without collaboration at the community level.

To report flooding, persons can call the 24-hour National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623-1700, 600-7500, or 226-1114.