US President Donald Trump claims he has won election as count continues, Joe Biden says Democrats ‘on track’ to win

ABC News – Donald Trump has declared the US election a “major fraud” and says he will ask the Supreme Court to stop any more votes being counted.

The President’s comments, in a late-night appearance in front of his family and supporters in the White House, came as network predictions showed him slightly behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the race to get the required 270 electoral college votes.

Earlier, Mr Biden told supporters the Democrats were “on track” to win as counting continued in key battleground states.

Mr Trump did not offer any evidence to back up his claims of fraud but said that “as far as I’m concerned” he had won.

He said he would go to the Supreme Court and ask for “all voting to stop”, saying he did not want people to find votes after the polls had closed.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00am and add them to the list,” he said.

“To me this is a very sad moment.

“We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

He claimed the election was “off” because Democrats knew they could not win.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it,” he said.

Joe Biden was the first to make a public appearance on election night, addressing supporters in Delaware.

“I am here to tell you tonight that we believe we are on track to win this election,” he said.

“We are feeling good about where we are.”

He said he would not be claiming victory or conceding until all votes had been counted.

Mr Biden urged his supporters to remain patient, saying the result was unlikely to be known until at least Wednesday, local time.

“We knew this was going to go on, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning, maybe even longer,” he said.

“Because of the unprecedented early vote and the main vote, it was going to take a while.”