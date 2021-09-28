Aishalton farmer critical after being stabbed to chest by relative

A 27-year-old man is now in a critical condition after he was on Monday stabbed to his chest by his intoxicated brother-in-law during a brawl at Aishalton Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

Injured is Carl Anton, a farmer of Aishalton Village.

Reports are that the two men are not on speaking terms and on the day in question, Anton visited the home of the suspect’s sister where he [the suspect] was consuming alcohol.

During the visit, Anton was confronted by the suspect during which, an argument ensued.

The suspect then allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Anton in the chest, before making good his escape.

Following the stabbing incident, the victim was rushed to the Aishalton District Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who labelled his condition as serious.

Anton was later transferred to Lethem Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

When contacted on Tuesday, Regional Commander Superintendent Raphael Rose said that an officer has been dispatched to the area to apprehend the suspect and further investigate the matter.