6 more Covid deaths; 123 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of September 27, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 778.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 43 Demerara-Mahaica September 28 Unvaccinated Female 40 Mahaica-Berbice September 27 Unvaccinated Female 60 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 27 Unvaccinated Male 74 Cuyuni-Mazaruni September 26 Unvaccinated Male 49 Mahaica-Berbice September 27 Fully Vaccinated Female 81 Demerara-Mahaica September 27 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 123 new cases which takes the total positives recorded to date to 31,359.

There are 31 persons in the ICU, 137 in institutional isolation, and 3,774 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 26,639.