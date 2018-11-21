AG leads delegation to GFATF meetings in Barbados

Attorney General, Basil Williams who is the Chairman of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) is leading a nine-member delegation to the CFATF-GAFIC 48th Plenary and Working Group Meetings.

These meetings are being held in Barbados between November 19 and 23, 2018.

Guyana’s delegation comprises members of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee and representatives of those members.

These persons are Dr Gobind Ganga, Governor of the Bank of Guyana; Ramnarine Lal, Director of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Guyana; Matthew Langevine, Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit; Alicia Williams, Senior Compliance and Outreach Officer; Eondrene Thompson, General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board; Shaun Allicock, Legal Adviser for Guyana Securities Council; Natasha Backer of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Joann Bond and Diane Woolford, both of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The Plenary will be chaired by Guyana’s AG. The Working Group Meetings include the 29th Forum for Heads of FIU, CFATF Risks, Trends and Methods Working Group (CRTMG), Steering Group Meetings, CFATF Working Group on FATF Issues (WGFI) and Accreditation Council Meeting.

Guyana’s representatives also chair the Heads of FIU and the CRTMG Meetings. At the Plenary, the Mutual Evaluation Report of the Cayman Islands will be discussed with a view of having it adopted by the Plenary.

Guyana’s presence at this week’s meetings and plenary provides an opportunity for the various Supervisory Authorities to liaise with their international counterparts and exchange ideas on how to improve compliance with the FATF 40 Recommendations and Methodology which are the global standard for AML/CFT compliance.

Additionally, it is an opportunity for Guyana to observe the CFATF’s 4th Round Mutual Evaluation process as Guyana will be evaluated in 2022.