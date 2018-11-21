Family still seeking compensation from GPL

Six weeks after a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electric pole crashed into an Industrial Site, Ruimveldt apartment, the family is still seeking compensation for the damage incurred.

the owner of the apartment, Chevon Harry recalled that on October 18, she was in the yard when the unstable pole along with a transformer came crashing down and landed in her home, damaging appliances and sections of the roof.

After the incident, workers would replaced the broken pole with a new one and as such, power was restored but no compensation was reportedly issued to the family to replace the items that were damaged.

Harry noted that GPL asked for a quotation for the damaged items but there has been no positive feedback. Her losses, she noted amounted to some $300,000.

“I ain’t getting no positive answer. They remove the post and put back a post in the same place where the post fall out from. The electricity is not the problem but the damage. When I go and get the quotation, is about $300,000,” said Harry.

Images that were provided indicated that the house received substantial damage and two televisions sets were seen on the floor. Apart from the losses, the lives of her family members were put at risk. Attempts to get the Public Relations Officer of the power company proved futile.