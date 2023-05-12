After 2 decades of waiting, Lima Sands residents receive land titles

After more than twenty years of waiting, 48 residents of the Lima Sands community, on the Essequibo Coast have been presented with their Certificates of Title.

This was done on Friday during an outreach led by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves.

The ownership documents were handed over at the compound of State House in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supernaam).

Minister Rodrigues expressed her satisfaction at finally being able to deliver on the promise she had made just over a year ago. In April last year, the Minister initiated the process of having the titles delivered, but the CHPA was faced with a few challenges, which stalled the journey.

The the situation was further compounded by the growing issue of squatting.

“It made it difficult to have a conclusive plan, but we persevered and we stayed faithful to our commitment and today the first set of titles, 48 titles will be handed out today,” the Minister remarked.

According to Minister Rodrigues, after Friday’s activity, the processing of titles will continue at Regional Office. The areas for which titles can now be processed include Henrietta, Coffee Grove, Richmond, La Belle Alliance, Lima, Fear Not, Sparta, Windsor Castle, and Hampton Court.

This will see more than six hundred residents now being able to process their Certificate of Title upon completion of verification.

Additionally, the Ministry distributed Cement and Steel Vouchers to more than 70 residents in the region. A number of other housing services were also offered during the outreach including the signing up of Agreements of Sale for Onderneeming Phase, 1, 2 & 3, and Lima Sands.

Back in March, during an outreach programme in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal distributed the first batch of 52 vouchers under the Cement and Steel subsidy to residents.

