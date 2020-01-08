AFC says President’s remarks on PM candidate “gratuitous” and “confusing”

The Alliance For Change (AFC), in an official statement, has responded to remarks by President David Granger, who said he will choose a prime ministerial candidate after the elections, completing dismissing the party’s nomination of its leader, Khemraj Ramjattan for the post.

See full statement below:

Reports in the media of statements attributed to the President of Guyana and

head of the APNU+AFC coalition regarding the naming of a Prime Ministerial

Candidate are in direct contradiction with provisions of the recently signed Revised

Cummingsburg Accord which embodies the agreements between the two political

organisations.

“The assertion that he will choose and nominate the Prime Minister after the

election is gratuitous and confusing to our supporters and the wider electorate,”

said the General Secretary of the AFC David Patterson.

In responding to comments attributed to the President, published by the Guyana

Newsroom this morning, the AFC said it is well aware of the constitutional steps

regarding appointments once the election results are known. However, the party

said the process did not change the fundamental agreement that the AFC names

the Prime Ministerial candidate and have named its Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Consequently, the AFC is not confused by the comments, which we notice has

subsequently been clarified by the General Secretary of APNU.

The AFC said it hoped clarity has been brought to the issue, which was carefully

considered and agreed during the Cummingsburg Accord discussions.

The General Secretary said the AFC remains fully committed to the APNU+AFC

coalition agreement and does and is not expecting any further confusion for the

remainder of the campaign. The AFC continues to do all in its power to work

towards electoral victory, as the APNU+AFC remains the best choice for the

Guyanese people.