AFC says President’s remarks on PM candidate “gratuitous” and “confusing”

The Alliance For Change (AFC), in an official statement, has responded to remarks by President David Granger, who said he will choose a prime ministerial candidate after the elections, completing dismissing the party’s nomination of its leader, Khemraj Ramjattan for the post.
See full statement below:
Reports in the media of statements attributed to the President of Guyana and
head of the APNU+AFC coalition regarding the naming of a Prime Ministerial
Candidate are in direct contradiction with provisions of the recently signed Revised
Cummingsburg Accord which embodies the agreements between the two political
organisations.
“The assertion that he will choose and nominate the Prime Minister after the
election is gratuitous and confusing to our supporters and the wider electorate,”
said the General Secretary of the AFC David Patterson.
In responding to comments attributed to the President, published by the Guyana
Newsroom this morning, the AFC said it is well aware of the constitutional steps
regarding appointments once the election results are known. However, the party
said the process did not change the fundamental agreement that the AFC names
the Prime Ministerial candidate and have named its Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan.
Consequently, the AFC is not confused by the comments, which we notice has
subsequently been clarified by the General Secretary of APNU.
The AFC said it hoped clarity has been brought to the issue, which was carefully
considered and agreed during the Cummingsburg Accord discussions.
The General Secretary said the AFC remains fully committed to the APNU+AFC
coalition agreement and does and is not expecting any further confusion for the
remainder of the campaign. The AFC continues to do all in its power to work
towards electoral victory, as the APNU+AFC remains the best choice for the
Guyanese people.