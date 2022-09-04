Active COVID-19 cases at 206 after 15 new infections

Some 15 new novel coronavirus cases were detected within the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health today.

This now takes active COVID-19 cases in the country up to 206 including 194 persons in home isolation and the remaining 12 persons in institutional isolation.

One other persons is also in institutional quarantine while there are no patients in the COVID019 ICU.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1279 and to date, some 69,615 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus here.