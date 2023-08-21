90 traffic cases made out during ‘Traffic Enforcement’ exercises along ECD corridor

The traffic department of Regional Division 4C conducted several ‘Traffic Enforcement’ exercises during which 90 cases were made out against errant drivers. The operations were conducted at Sparendaam, Beterverwagting, Vigilance, Cover and John, and Mahaica.

These exercises were conducted by traffic ranks in collaboration with members of the Road Safety Council in the division.

However, the cases made out are as follows:

Breach of prescribed fitness – 3

Breach of insurance – 1

Breach of condition of Road Service license – 1

Breaching of conditions of provisional license – 3

Driving motor vehicle without a driver’s license -1

Failure to produce driver’s license – 2

Fail to wear a seatbelt – 3

Fail to confirm to sign – 2

Speeding – 50

Driving a motorcycle without safety helmet – 3

Driver carrying pillion rider without safety helmet – 1

Dangerous Driving – 1

Driving a motorcycle without safety helmet – 1

Prohibition of tinted glass – 9

No reflecting mirror – 1

No silencer – 1

Carrying more persons than the permitted number – 1

Uncertified Motor Vehicle – 3

Unlicensed motor vehicle – 1

Uninsured Motor vehicle – 1

Unlicensed Driver – 1

Carrying pillion rider without safety helmet – 1

BREAKDOWN:

Sparendaam – 42

Beterverwagting – 10

Vigilance – 21

Cove and John – 7

Mahaica – 10

--- ---