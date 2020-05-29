9-Y-O girl & grandmother killed by fallen tree

A nine-year-old girl and her 54-year-old grandmother were killed after they were crushed by a fallen tree at Imbaimadai, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni).

Dead are Cindy John and her grandmother Desiree John.

Meanwhile, three other persons are said to be injured. Among them are a two-year-old and a nine-year-old.

INews understands that the grandmother, her daughter and grandchildren were having dinner in a camp at around 18:20hrs on Thursday when the tree fell during heavy rainfall, pinning them beneath.

The little girl, Cindy, was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility while her grandmother succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

An investigation has been launched.