87-Y-O man becomes Guyana’s 12th COVID-19 death

Guyana has recorded its 12th COVID-19 death.

Caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this morning confirmed the 12th death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The deceased is an 87 year old male, Mr. Daymon John of the Palms Geriatric Home. Mr. John passed early this morning.

The ministry and Government of Guyana express deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. John and urge all Guyanese to continue observing all measures, particularly social distancing, thorough hand washing and the wearing of face masks.