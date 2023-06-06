9 vying for opportunity to represent Guyana as Miss Culture Queen

By: Tassia Dickenson

Guyanese can expect nothing short of an exhilarating experience at the first of its kind Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant slated for June 24, 2023 during which nine young women will be vying for the coveted crown.

Renowned designer and creative Randy Madray is the organiser of this inaugural event.

“We want to incorporate other designers, we want to incorporate artists, we want to incorporate the dancers, we want to incorporate our sponsors and corporate Guyana to benefit from this with opportunities to market and put their products out there and their services, with that being said…Guyanese can expect a spectacular night.”

“We want to ensure our young women have such a good experience while preparing to compete and the competition really and truly is with themselves, to overcome their fears, to overcome the insecurities and really lock into their greater selves and their truest potentials and embark on journeys they never thought they could have and so we stand here to provide that opportunity.”

Madray acquired the Miss Culture Queen franchise in 2019 where he selected Arian Dahlia Richmond to represent Guyana at the regional pageant. Despite her short preparation time, Richmond secured the first runner-up spot and won several special prizes.

According to Madray, he has been working for quite a number of Islands for Ms. Caribbean Culture and when he would attend the pageants, he noticed that Guyana was poorly represented which prompted him to acquire the franchise to effect a change.

The Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant, like its name, serves to celebrate embrace, protect and preserve the culture of Guyana. The goal of the pageant is to showcase all things cultural within Guyana, from folklore, food, eco-tourism, entertainment tourism, and way of life.

“The idea is to incorporate that into pageantry, giving young women the opportunity to showcase their talents, lock into their truest potentials and even expose them to greater platforms where they could have a voice and speak on behalf of us Guyanese and be Ambassadors for the country,” Madray shared.

The pageant will be held at the National Culture Center. The red-carpet experience begins at 6pm and will last until 7pm which is the starting time of the show. Tickets are $5000 and $6000 and are available at many locations.

Meanwhile, the regional competition is slated for August 7 in St Kitts and Nevis.

As coronation day fast approaches, this publication reached out to the delegates who shared how the pageantry experience has been thus far.

Here are their stories:

[Note: Delegate Number Two is no longer contesting in the pageant]

DELEGATE 1 – Denica Henry

Denica Heny, an ambitious 26-year-old who hails from the county of Berbice, is determined to make an impact as she takes on the stage later this month. Henry is a social worker who is passionate about volunteering, assisting vulnerable groups, educating herself, and advocating for betterment.

This remarkable young lady gets her inspiration from former Miss World Guyana 2019, Girls in STEM advocate, Rotaractor, and Lecturer, Joylyn Conway who has motivated her to be a woman of impeccable quality.

“Not only is she a Berbician, but she is the embodiment of sophisticated elegance, quiet charm, honesty, great intellect, and a woman of integrity. Her regal demeanor, unrelenting passion for advocating for girls and women in STEM, and the way she simply is, inspires me to work on enhancing similar qualities within myself,” Henry explained.

According to Henry, she seized the opportunity to apply to partake in this year’s pageant as she recognised it as an opportunity to boost her self-esteem, learn new skills, challenge herself as well as unlock the divine femininity within.

Henry shared that her love for modeling blossomed after she entered her first pageant ‘Miss Berbice I’m a Big Deal’ in 2017. While she did not place in that pageant, she was declared Miss Congeniality and Miss Best Body. She also entered and won the Miss Exquisitely Conscious in 2019.

Henry has also worked as a Radio Announcer on 88.5 Rock FM as well as a News Reporter with Little Rock Studios.

On numerous occasions, Henry is invited to be the featured speaker or a panelist for topics such as Mental Health Awareness, Youth Empowerment, Advocacy, and Self Development for different bodies and NGOs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to work on developing her entrepreneurial spirit and founded Golden Girl Entertainment, an event hosting and coordination venture catering for special and corporate events.

In the future, Henry’s focus is to advance her studies in the field of psychology as well as produce impactful documentaries that educate and empower viewers.

DELEGATE 3 – Siani Archer

In an effort to be a representation for young African girls in the pageant industry, 23-year-old Siani Archer entered this year’s contest with the aim of being the change she wants to see in the world.

“[I got into pageantry] to represent the girls that look like me but never thought they were beautiful and be the change I want to see in the world. For every insecurity [I] see reflected in me when I hit the stage, I want others to see them transformed into something else. Something normal. Something beautiful. I want them to see the love they are deserving of.”

Archer’s inspiration comes from popular model, Michael Sam. Archer holds Sam to high standards as she highlighted that he is a man of many talents who works relentlessly to raise the bar for creatives in Guyana.

“He has helped me be more confident not just in modeling but by transferring his lessons to every other aspect of my life. To take up space, be present, be bold, and be authentic.”

Archer said one of her most rewarding moments throughout her journey has been participating in the Stride 592 “Miles for Mom 5K’ walk.

“As a child of a single mother, it felt good to volunteer my time to such a worthy cause so close to home. But the reward of crossing the finish line, completing what I started with the other girls will always be a sweet memory.”

DELEGATE 4 – Kayla King

Kayla King, a 20-year-old telemarketer, is currently pursuing her studies in psychology at the University of Guyana but she shared that she was drawn to pageantry from a young age when she would sit in front of the television many summers to witness the Miss Jamzone Pageant with her family.

“Contrary to popular belief I always found pageantry empowering toward women. I see myself as a Guyanese to the bone and I love and adore my country. My journey to the Miss Guyana Culture Queen crown has been conceived by my staunch devotion to Guyana and my ambition to represent her on the regional stage, copping the regional title.”

“My biggest inspiration to date is Robyn Fenty, popularly known to us as Rihanna. Being a singer myself, I wish to reach the very heights this phenomenal woman has. Moreover, she continuously surpasses the stereotypes and expectations society has set for women, building her empire day in, day out. Despite her flourishing career in music, she has taken a step back from it to pursue much more. To know that she is from the Caribbean like myself and even has partial Guyanese heritage shows me that I can also reach that level of establishment and motivates me every day to pursue my aspirations.”

“My mission is to share with the rest of the Caribbean, Guyana’s true wonders and to give Guyanese pageantry its respect. I wish to do this in hopes that it will be impactful to both Guyanese young men and young women and inspire them to make their mark as well.”

King, who comes from humble beginnings, shared that her biggest takeaway from the training so far is definitely the importance of resilience.

DELEGATE 5 – Tamasha Oxford

Tamasha Oxford, 21, wears many hats as a medical student, steelpan player, and an entrepreneur, Oxford is motivated by the thought of making herself and her loved ones proud.

She draws inspiration from her mother whom she describes as the epitome of strength, resilience, empathy, and kindness, “She never ceases to care for me, regardless of my independence and age. Her sacrifices are the reason that have access to so many responsibilities, and I one day hope to be as selfless, and as beautiful, within and without, as she is.”

Oxford aspires to be a woman of substance and hopes to play a dramatic role in the positive transformation of the local healthcare sector.

“I believe our healthcare system needs major improvement, and I would like to play a role in that. Additionally, as the owner of a young and growing business, Maisha’s Bakery, I aspire not just to create treats that are loved, but also create generational wealth and use my resources to positively impact the lives of many.”

Oxford got into pageantry as a means of self-discovery and empowerment. Reflecting on her first pageant the ‘Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Pageant’ in 2019, Oxford shared that though she did not win, she was renewed and inspired as a young woman.

Throughout her current pageant journey, this delegate was faced with the challenge of managing her studies, business, and her training, but was successful in finding balance.

“My biggest takeaway has certainly been realising that I am capable of many things I never thought I was capable of. I am capable of remaining strong when my life is a whirlwind, of overcoming all the challenges that I never thought I could overcome. Most of all, I am capable of touching the hearts of others with my authenticity and smile, and certainly capable of showing of showing my country my best and most passionate self throughout this journey”.

DELEGATE 6 – Jasmine Assanah

Jasmine Assanah, who is no stranger to the public, has her heart set on becoming an ambassador for Guyana and taking home the title of Miss Culture Queen Guyana 2023.

An assertive Assanah told this publication that being an ambassador for Guyana has always been a dream of hers, be it in pageantry, theatre, or sports.

In the future, this 21-year-old woman aspires to establish her own learning institution specifically tailored for Guyanese creatives. The popular content creator shared that her biggest inspiration has been Anastasia Stanford, who has been the most influential woman in her life.

“Not only is she a mother but she embodies the meaning of a true friend, the epitome of strength, a woman of substance and definitely filled with purpose.”

According to this public figure and aspiring marketing student, she is motivated by the sense of fulfilling her life’s purpose and dreams, as she highlighted one of the challenges she has faced since vying for the crown.

“Knowing what I want to achieve and working towards achieving it is constant motivation to keep me on my toes. My struggle with self-image and society’s definition of the word ‘beautiful’. I’ve learnt that real beauty is something that stems from within and I’ve worked hard on my mental health to finally accept that I am perfectly imperfect.”

DELEGATE 7 – Quissieana Odle

Nineteen-year-old Quissieana Odle is an aspiring orthodontist, currently pursuing her studies in chemistry at the University of Guyana. This ambitious delegate is inspired by none other than the woman who birthed and groomed her into the woman she is today.

“[I am inspired by] my mother, who has taught me about what it is like to be strong, determined, and focused. Throughout my life, my mother has been the pillar of all my achievements and growth, as she is the backbone of my stemmed independence. Her upbringing of my siblings and [I] has influenced me in the sense that I recognise a woman of substance when I see one.”

Odel shared that she decided to get into pageantry to be a representation of African beauty, adding that her future aspirations are to become a great leader, philanthropist, orthodontist, and model who strives for progress rather than perfection.

This remarkable teen is motivated by a simple yet influential phrase “If not now, then when?”. According to Odel, she started seizing every opportunity she can in order to develop herself into the woman of substance she always envisioned herself to be.

The Queen’s College Graduate has found herself being challenged by reinventing and rediscovering her voice throughout her journey to the crown. Reflecting on the journey, this delegate highlighted that being able to boost her self-esteem daily has been one of the most rewarding moments she has experienced thus far.

DELEGATE 8 – Keri Duncan

Keri Duncan, a passionate, assertive, and caring 24-year-old young woman had taken the step to apply to this year’s cohort for the Miss Culture Queen Guyana’s pageant as a means to inspire young women like herself, to step out of their comfort zone and have extraordinary experiences.

Duncan is presently a second-year student at the University of Guyana, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in medical rehabilitation with a dream of becoming a physiotherapist. She also aspires to become a dance instructor and to one day own her own skills institute.

Coming out of a household where there was always loved and supported, Duncan too adopted those qualities. The young woman shared that she gets her inspiration from former Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray.

“Catriona Gray is the perfect example of grace and confidence. Her name was made renowned in countries across the world after being crowned Miss Universe 2018. I believe that I embody that same confidence as Ms. Gray and that I can be a great ambassador for my country whether in or out [of] pageantry.”

Like every other delegate, Duncan also experienced challenges throughout her journey to the MCQG title.

“One challenge I’ve faced thus far is having to channel my negative thoughts into positive ones. It can be overwhelming having to deal with school, work, pageant activities/preparations, and personal issues that later lead to moments of frustration. However, I’ve found various ways to cope with the stress. Such as exercising, eating healthy foods and most importantly getting the right amount of sleep.”

Nonetheless, her most rewarding moment has been the opportunity to interact with the amazing people on the pageant committee.

“Having developed better leadership skills and executive presence, my self-confidence level has been boosted significantly because of my training so far. Being more motivated and energised to achieve my goals.”

DELEGATE 9 – Shemina Peroune

Popular Tik Tok star, influencer, model, and brand ambassador, 20-year-old Shemina Peroune plunged into the world of pageantry to challenge herself and step out of her comfort zone.

“I love a great challenge and felt this pageant was one that will offer me that. I’m usually seen as the tomboy type of girl and wanted to step out of my comfort zone and further my self-development, I saw this pageant as an opportunity to do so.”

Peroune shared that her muse is First Lady Arya Ali. “The focus of her projects aligns directly with my passion for women’s equity and empowerment. I wish to one day work collectively with her and her team in executing projects for the betterment of our women and the development of our country.”

Apart from wanting to be an aeronautical engineer, Perounes’ other ambition is to empower women and provide the resources needed for their career development.

“We as women are strong and capable and I aspire to always be that role model who exudes that and nothing less.”

The aeronautical engineering student shared that she gets her motivation from the feeling of accomplishing her goals. She noted that it serves as a constant reminder that self-discipline is the key to success.

Peroune grew up in Georgetown for the majority of her life and spends most of her time at school or being engaged in extracurricular activities such as basketball, karate, dancing, swimming and exploring new places throughout the country.

DELEGATE 10 – Lisa Hassan

“One person who is definitely my muse would be my younger sister…she pushes me beyond my limit and encourages me sometimes more than I do for her and with that little light she has, it inspires me to be a role model and be part of a generation of women who are continuously paving the way for others,” 19-year-old Lisa Hassan expressed.

Hassan is a telemarketer but hopes to also become an inspiration for other young women.

During her journey to the crown, Hassan faced the challenge of balancing all aspects of her life while having many other responsibilities outside of pageantry. Nevertheless, she is motivated by the need to do better and create change in the country.

“Motivation stems from almost everything but it’s the need to do better and create a change that keeps me going. Knowing that little girls out there are looking up to me and having realistic expectations of me, is enough motivation to continue on despite challenges.”

“I’d definitely want to be able to inspire and make an impact on women regardless of the role or position I may play, for me taking up space is a big task, and also making impacts that last a lifetime.”

--- ---