$1.4B Independence Boulevard project nearing completion

The $1.4 billion Urban Enhancement Project at Independence Boulevard often referred to as ‘Punt Trench Dam’ is nearing completion.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and a team of engineers on Monday visited the project area, to ensure all specifications were met.

The 1.8 kilometres (km) project, which stretches from Saffon Street to Cemetery Road, boasts a double-lane carriageway on the northern side and a single-lane carriageway on the southern side.

Nestled between these two thoroughfares lies a charming promenade, where visitors will find a well-lit area, comfortable benches, and strategically placed garbage bins, contributing to a clean and environmentally friendly ambience.

Concrete drains have been meticulously installed, ensuring efficient water management and minimising the risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

The design of the boulevard also seeks to create a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing space for residents and visitors alike, serving as a catalyst for community engagement.

The Independence Boulevard project is a testament to the government’s commitment to urban development and infrastructure enhancement ensuring the lives of all Guyanese are improved and aligned with the ‘One Guyana’ vision.

When the project was inaugurated last year, Minister Edghill emphasised that the boulevard constituted an integral part of broader plans to modernise and transform the capital city, Georgetown.

The project is divided into three lots being executed by three contractors, RIM Construction, IB Contracting and Machinery Rental, and C&L Construction Inc. [DPI]

