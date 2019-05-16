9-hours of ‘service interruption’ on May 19 – GPL

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has announced a nine-hour long interruption to the supply of electricity in areas in Georgetown and on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) this Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Affected areas are:

A to E Fields Sophia

North Sophia to Success

North and South Ruimveldt

Festival City

Shirley Field

Guyhoc Park and Gardens

Meadow Brook

Roxanne Burnham

Tucville

Stevedore Housing Scheme

Lamaha Park and Springs

GPL said the interruption to the power supply is because it will be conducting vital maintenance work at its Sophia substation.

These works include the servicing of the 69kv busbars and line maintenance activities on the critical L5 transmission line linking the Kingston to Sophia Substations as well at the 69kv line linking the Sophia and New Georgetown Substations.

“As a result of this, customers (within the listed areas) will experience an interruption in the supply of electricity from 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs,” GPL said as it apologized for any inconvenience caused.